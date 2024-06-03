56 Counties: The Murder of Frank Little

In the early morning hours of August 1, 1917, a black car pulled up in front of the Steele Block, a boarding house in Butte, Montana. Five men dragged a man, still in his underwear, from his room and stuffed him into the car.

The next morning, Frank Little was found hanging from the Milwaukee Railroad Trestle with a note pinned to his underwear, warning other union organizers that they might suffer the same fate. Frank Little's murder had a profound impact on labor activities for years to come, but it was the events leading up to the murder that makes this an interesting story.

