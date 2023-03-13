Resounds: Parker Brown

© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
By Corby Skinner,
Anna Paige
Published March 13, 2023 at 11:38 AM MDT
Anna Paige
/
Parker Brown at the YPR studios

Parker Brown is multi-instrumentalist and songwriter specializing in double bass, electric bass, and guitar. He’s a touring musician who maintains a private studio in Billings.

Parker Brown performs live at YPR Studios

Parker teaches bass and guitar students with skills ranging from ranging from beginner to advanced and instructs high school rock groups. He is a founding member of Amp Camp, a nonprofit music education program that brings musicians together for a week-long intensive to learn and practice the skills required to be a working musician.

As a studio musician, Parker has recorded bass and guitar on over twenty albums and his first solo album, We Were Young, was released in 2016. He recently released two solo albums, If I Could Make Time Stand Still, an EP to his sons Ezra and Otis, and the full-length Mix Tape. In his limited free time, Parker is currently booking tracking, engineering, or production work for 2023.

Parker also performs with several regional groups including Satsang, The HellRoaring, Kyle Shobe, Erik Olson, J5 and the Montes, and his solo project, Parker Brown and the Bleeding Hearts.

Corby Skinner
Corby Skinner is an independent marketing professional with an enormous capacity for assessing issues and creating positive, effective messages.
Anna Paige
Anna Paige is a Montana-based journalist, poet and educator. She is originally from Wyoming and has lived in Billings for more than a decade, where she co-founded Young Poets, winner of the 2021 Library of Congress Award for Literacy.
