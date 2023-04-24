Resounds: Anne Holub

Anne Holub’s debut chapbook, 27 Threats to Everyday Life, explores fears—the big and the small—that pose a threat to our survival. In her collection of poems, Holub takes a poet’s microscope to experiences that humanity could add to its list of reasons not to get out of bed in the morning, while also providing inspiration on the other side to still wake up, grab a cup of coffee, and carry on. The chapbook was published by Finishing Line Press in March 2023 and was a semi-finalist in the press’ New Women’s Voices Chapbook Competition.

Holub is originally from Virginia and now lives in Billings with her husband and two dogs, and a sourdough starter named Rhonda. She received an MFA from the University of Montana and an MA from Hollins University. Her poetry has been featured on Chicago Public Radio and in New Plains Review, West Trade Review, The Mississippi Review, The Asheville Poetry Review, Phoebe, and the anthology Bright Bones: Contemporary Montana Writing (Open Country Press 2018), among other publications.