Resounds: Thomas Minckler

Thomas Minckler spent a half-century on a personal journey to collect 19th and early 20th century letters and documents, vintage photographs, rare books, paintings, and territorial imprints on Montana and the northern plains.

Years of collecting and research on these items has uncovered valuable insights on previously unknown aspects of Montana history. Every artifact in the collection has a unique paper trail, a journey that reveals the colorful, and fascinating story of Montana. Seven years in the making, Montana: A Paper Trail was released in December 2022 through the Montana Historical Society Press.

His previous book, In Poetic Silence: The Floral Paintings of Joseph Henry Sharp, celebrates a hitherto unexplored facet of the career of one of the most beloved painters of the American West.

Minckler is a native of Great Falls, Montana. He now divides his time between Billings and New York City. He is still an avid collector of paintings, vintage photographs, rare books, and historic manuscripts on the history of Montana and the West.

Montana: A Paper Trail is available from the Montana Historical Society Press or area bookstore.