Resounds: Arts And Culture On The High Plains

Resounds: Thomas Minckler

By Corby Skinner,
Anna Paige
Published May 8, 2023 at 9:48 AM MDT
Thomas Minckler at the YPR studios

Thomas Minckler spent a half-century on a personal journey to collect 19th and early 20th century letters and documents, vintage photographs, rare books, paintings, and territorial imprints on Montana and the northern plains.

Years of collecting and research on these items has uncovered valuable insights on previously unknown aspects of Montana history. Every artifact in the collection has a unique paper trail, a journey that reveals the colorful, and fascinating story of Montana. Seven years in the making, Montana: A Paper Trail was released in December 2022 through the Montana Historical Society Press.

His previous book, In Poetic Silence: The Floral Paintings of Joseph Henry Sharp, celebrates a hitherto unexplored facet of the career of one of the most beloved painters of the American West.

Minckler is a native of Great Falls, Montana. He now divides his time between Billings and New York City. He is still an avid collector of paintings, vintage photographs, rare books, and historic manuscripts on the history of Montana and the West.

Montana: A Paper Trail is available from the Montana Historical Society Press or area bookstore.

Corby Skinner is an independent marketing professional with an enormous capacity for assessing issues and creating positive, effective messages.
Anna Paige is a Montana-based journalist, poet and educator. She is originally from Wyoming and has lived in Billings for more than a decade, where she co-founded Young Poets, winner of the 2021 Library of Congress Award for Literacy.
See stories by Anna Paige
