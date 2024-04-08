© 2024 Yellowstone Public Radio
Resounds: Arts And Culture On The High Plains

Resounds: Paul Harris and Marguerite Kirk Gallery

By Corby Skinner,
Anna Paige
Published April 8, 2024 at 9:01 AM MDT
Michele Corriel, Creative Director of the Paul Harris Marguerite Kirk Gallery, with one of the works at the gallery

The Paul Harris and Marguerite Kirk Gallery is located in Belgrade, Montana, and is open by appointment and on the evening of opening art exhibitions. The gallery and storage facility houses over 500 pieces of Paul Harris’ art after they were transported from Bolinas, California. Paul Harris and wife Marguerite adored Montana, and Paul spent the last years of his life here before passing in 2018.

The Creative Director for the gallery is author Michele Corriel, an award-winning author who lives and works in the Gallatin Valley. Her research on the artistic history of Montana led her to earn a Doctorate in American Art and a Master's Degree in Art History.

Michele, author of five books, is also a prolific freelance magazine writer, with articles published regionally, nationally, and internationally. She teaches at Montana State University, presents writing workshops, and speaks on panels across the country. As an art consultant, Michele works with artists on a personal level, helping them to communicate with viewers and collectors. As an art curator, she views the artwork through the lens of history as well as contemporary culture.

Paul Harris studied with Johannes Molzahn at the New School for Social Research, New York City, and with Hans Hofmann in Provincetown, Massachusetts. His work has been exhibited in the New York Museum of Modern Art, the Los Angeles County Museum, and in various museums in Europe and South America. He was a Fulbright professor in Chile, a MacDowell Colony resident, and a Guggenheim recipient. He taught at New York University, University of California, Berkeley, and San Francisco Art Institute prior to becoming a faculty member at California College of Art 1968, where he taught until 1992. His home and studio were in Bolinas, California. Paul Harris died in Bozeman, Montana, in 2018.

