Resounds: Danell Jones

Billings author and scholar Danell Jones has been teaching literature and creative writing for more than thirty years. Her extensive body of work includes poetry, fiction, essays, writing guides, and reviews. Her works include The Virginia Woolf Writer’s Workshop, An African in Imperial London, which won the High Plains Book Award for Nonfiction, the poetry collection Desert Elegy, and The Girl Prince: Virginia Woolf, Race, and the Dreadnought Hoax. Her works have appeared in The Denver Quarterly, Beyond Baroque, Red River Review, and more.

Danell was awarded a Whiting Fellowship in the Humanities and a Bennet Cerf award for her scholarship on Virginia Woolf. She is a winner of the Jovanovich prize for poetry, and has been a finalist for the Breadloaf Writers’ Conference poetry prize, as well as the PEN/Nelson Algren award in fiction. She is the co-creator and an instructor for the Big Sky Writing workshops.