© 2024 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Resounds: Arts And Culture On The High Plains

Resounds: Danell Jones

By Corby Skinner,
Jennifer Corning
Published June 11, 2024 at 11:01 AM MDT

Billings author and scholar Danell Jones has been teaching literature and creative writing for more than thirty years. Her extensive body of work includes poetry, fiction, essays, writing guides, and reviews. Her works include The Virginia Woolf Writer’s Workshop, An African in Imperial London, which won the High Plains Book Award for Nonfiction, the poetry collection Desert Elegy, and The Girl Prince: Virginia Woolf, Race, and the Dreadnought Hoax. Her works have appeared in The Denver Quarterly, Beyond Baroque, Red River Review, and more.

Danell was awarded a Whiting Fellowship in the Humanities and a Bennet Cerf award for her scholarship on Virginia Woolf. She is a winner of the Jovanovich prize for poetry, and has been a finalist for the Breadloaf Writers’ Conference poetry prize, as well as the PEN/Nelson Algren award in fiction. She is the co-creator and an instructor for the Big Sky Writing workshops.

Tags
Resounds: Arts And Culture On The High Plains Resounds
Corby Skinner
Corby Skinner is an independent marketing professional with an enormous capacity for assessing issues and creating positive, effective messages.
See stories by Corby Skinner
Jennifer Corning
Jennifer Corning is the co-host of Resounds: Arts and Culture on the High Plains
See stories by Jennifer Corning
Related Content