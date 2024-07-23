Resounds: Maxim Loskutoff

Maxim Loskutoff’s novel, essays, and short stories have received national recognition and awards, including two High Plains Book Awards, first for his short story collection Come West and See and another for his novel Ruthie Fear. His new novel Old King was published in June 2024.

Maxim has an MFA from New York University and has participated in writing residences throughout the country. His work has appeared in several national publications including The New York Times, Chicago Tribute, GQ Magazine, Ploughshares, and Fiction. He won a 2021 Artist Innovation Award presented by the Montana Arts Council and the Nelson Algren Award. He is a Yaddo and MacDowell fellow. Maxim lives in western Montana.