Resounds: Dr. Janine Pease and the Crow Dictionary

Dr. Janine Pease is a Crow educator and advocate. She is a board member of the Crow Language Consortium and the founding president of the Little Big Horn College, as well as the past President of the American Indian Higher Education Consortium and Director of the American Indian College Fund.

She was appointed by President Bill Clinton to the National Advisory Council on Indian Education and the White House Initiative on Tribal Colleges and Universities. She has also served as a trustee of the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian.