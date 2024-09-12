Resounds: Scott Jeppeson, Roxanne Jeppeson, Jaden Ostler

Jazz music in all its many forms is an American invention. In Billings, the genre is gaining a greater audience and a growing interest in higher education.

On this episode of Resounds, MSU Billings Music professors Dr. Scott Jeppesen and Roxanne Jeppesen and pianist/arranger Jayden Ostler discuss music education, the Rocky Mountain Jazz Collective, and their performances in this region.

Scott Jeppesen, PhD, is an Associate Professor of Music at Montana State University Billings teaching Music Theory, Music History, Jazz Combo, and private lessons on saxophone, clarinet, and flute. Scott is an alumnus of the University of Southern California, where he earned his Bachelor of Music, Master of Music, and Doctor of Musical arts degrees in Jazz Studies. He is the founder, arranger, and director of the Rocky Mountain Jazz Collective.

Prior to his position at MSUB, Scott worked as a composer, arranger, and musician in Los Angeles, California, for almost two decades. He has written and played with musical icons such as Bobby Mc Ferrin, Burt Bacharach, Steve Wonder, Dave Brubeck, Natalie Cole, and more.

Roxanne Jeppesen is an adjunct professor in the music department at Montana State University Billings. She is a music teacher for Billings Public Schools and a professional drummer. Roxanne received her BA from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) and MA from the University of Southern California. Roxanne serves on the board for two non-profit organizations: Arts Without Boundaries and Cultivating Creative Minds. She is an active member of the National Association for Music Education and the Montana Music Educators Association.

Jayden Ostler is a 2024 graduate of the Montana State University Billings music department. He has worked as a professional arranger, accompanist, and pianist in Billings for many years. The Associated Students of Montana State University Billings presented Jayden with the Golden Merit Award recognizing one graduate from each of MSUB’s five colleges who has demonstrated exceptional achievements throughout their collegiate journey. Jayden will be attending graduate school at California Institute for the Arts this Fall.