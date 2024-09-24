Resounds: Mark Earnhart, Jodi Lightner

Artists Mark Earnhart and Jodi Lightner have a joint exhibition, Suspended Intervals, at the Yellowstone Art Museum in Billings. Both are professors in the Department of Art at Montana State University Billings.

Lightner earned an MFA in painting from Wichita State University and specializes in painting and drawing. She is the Chair of the art department at MSUB. Earnhart specializes in sculpture and three-dimensional practices and received an MFA from the University of Maryland.