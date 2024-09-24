© 2024 Yellowstone Public Radio
Resounds: Arts And Culture On The High Plains

Resounds: Mark Earnhart, Jodi Lightner

By Jennifer Corning,
Corby Skinner
Published September 24, 2024 at 9:20 AM MDT
Jodi Lightner (left) and Mark Earnhart at the Yellowstone Art Museum amongst their exhibition Suspended Intervals
Jennifer Corning
Artists Mark Earnhart and Jodi Lightner have a joint exhibition, Suspended Intervals, at the Yellowstone Art Museum in Billings. Both are professors in the Department of Art at Montana State University Billings.

Lightner earned an MFA in painting from Wichita State University and specializes in painting and drawing. She is the Chair of the art department at MSUB. Earnhart specializes in sculpture and three-dimensional practices and received an MFA from the University of Maryland.

