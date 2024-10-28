Resounds: Bozeman Symphony

American conductor Norman Huynh has served as the Music Director of the Bozeman Symphony Orchestra for the past four years and recently extended his tenure through the 2028-29 season. Since arriving in Bozeman in 2020, the organization has celebrated record success, growing from 881 to more than 1,300 subscribers in just two seasons, with over 200 percent growth in ticket revenue and numerous sold-out shows.

Norman’s influence extends well beyond Bozeman. With a distinguished career as a guest conductor, he has appeared with the New York Philharmonic, St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, San Diego Symphony, Seattle Symphony, Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, Minnesota Symphony Orchestra, Mobile Symphony Orchestra, Oregon Symphony, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, and the Britt Music & Arts Festival.

A proud first-generation Asian-American, Norman previously served as the Associate Conductor of the Oregon Symphony and Assistant Conductor of the Portland (Maine) Symphony Orchestra. He and his wife, Catherine Young, have an infant son, Romeo.

Kenneth May is the Vice Chair of the Bozeman Symphony Society’s Board of Directors and has been actively contributing to the Board since 2021. Ken held leadership roles at major global companies such as the Walt Disney Company, Wyndham Worldwide, Citigroup, PepsiCo, and Colgate-Palmolive, where he worked internationally.

Ken’s passion for classical music started during his college years in Vermont, where he avidly read Deutsche Grammophon album covers in the local record store and borrowed countless records. He holds an MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management and a bachelor’s degree in Russian language and literature from Middlebury College.