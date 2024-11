Raised in Fairbanks, Alaska, Carrie Krause performs as a violinist with ensembles across the country and on numerous international series. Krause is the Artistic Director of Baroque Music Montana, presenting concerts across the region and the annual Period Performance Workshop. She received degrees from Carnegie Mellon, the Cleveland Institute of Music, and The Juilliard School. An avid adventurer, she occasionally loves to Nordic ski even more than practicing the violin.