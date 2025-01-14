Resounds: The Brinton Museum

Kendra Heimbuck is an experienced nonprofit executive skilled in leadership, fundraising, and community engagement. As Executive Director of The Brinton Museum, she works with the museum board of directors, advisory councils and staff to fulfill the museum's mission. Her prior roles include Executive Director of SAGE Community Arts (Sheridan, WY) and Habitat for Humanity of the Greater Teton Area (Jackson, WY), where she led operations, fundraising, and community development efforts. Kendra also serves as President of the Bighorn Arts Collective and Vice Chair of the Wyoming Community Development Authority.

Jochen Wierich is the Curatorial Director at The Brinton Museum. Born in Germany, most of his professional career has been in the United States as a museum curator and academic teacher. He received his doctoral degree at The College of William & Mary in American Studies, specializing in American art. In his field of American art and art history, Dr. Wierich has published widely for academic presses, art journals, and exhibition catalogs. Before coming to The Brinton, he had a joint appointment at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park as Curator of Sculpture and Lena E.S. Meijer Professor in Art History at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Michigan.