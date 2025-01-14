© 2025 Yellowstone Public Radio
Resounds: Arts And Culture On The High Plains

Resounds: The Brinton Museum

By Jennifer Corning,
Corby Skinner
Published January 14, 2025 at 8:31 AM MST
Corby Skinner
Kendra Heimbuck is an experienced nonprofit executive skilled in leadership, fundraising, and community engagement. As Executive Director of The Brinton Museum, she works with the museum board of directors, advisory councils and staff to fulfill the museum's mission. Her prior roles include Executive Director of SAGE Community Arts (Sheridan, WY) and Habitat for Humanity of the Greater Teton Area (Jackson, WY), where she led operations, fundraising, and community development efforts. Kendra also serves as President of the Bighorn Arts Collective and Vice Chair of the Wyoming Community Development Authority.

Jochen Wierich is the Curatorial Director at The Brinton Museum. Born in Germany, most of his professional career has been in the United States as a museum curator and academic teacher. He received his doctoral degree at The College of William & Mary in American Studies, specializing in American art. In his field of American art and art history, Dr. Wierich has published widely for academic presses, art journals, and exhibition catalogs. Before coming to The Brinton, he had a joint appointment at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park as Curator of Sculpture and Lena E.S. Meijer Professor in Art History at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Jennifer Corning
Jennifer Corning is the co-host of <i>Resounds: Arts and Culture on the High Plains</i>
Corby Skinner
Corby Skinner is an independent marketing professional with an enormous capacity for assessing issues and creating positive, effective messages.
