Dead of Night: November and December 2023

November 17: Deadhead TV

We tune in to Deadhead TV, the brain child of Scott Wiseman and Kathy Watkins, whose dream was to produce a news program by Deadheads for Deadheads.

December 1: Bob Minkin

Friday December 1, Bob Minkin takes us through his decades of photography, including his new book, Just Phil.

December 8: Mountain Song Collective

Hang with artist Blake Lauer, founder of Mountain Song Collective,, whose beautiful apparel designs have achieved cult status.

December 15: Guest DJ Matt Queen

What happens when a scientist digs into the music of the Grateful Dead? It’s a fantastic journey.