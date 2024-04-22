© 2024 Yellowstone Public Radio
Arts & Culture
The Dead of Night

Dead of Night: November and December 2023

By Sue Balter-Reitz
Published April 22, 2024 at 11:51 AM MDT

November 17: Deadhead TV
We tune in to Deadhead TV, the brain child of Scott Wiseman and Kathy Watkins, whose dream was to produce a news program by Deadheads for Deadheads.

December 1: Bob Minkin
Friday December 1, Bob Minkin takes us through his decades of photography, including his new book, Just Phil.

December 8: Mountain Song Collective
Hang with artist Blake Lauer, founder of Mountain Song Collective,, whose beautiful apparel designs have achieved cult status.

December 15: Guest DJ Matt Queen
What happens when a scientist digs into the music of the Grateful Dead? It’s a fantastic journey.

The Dead of Night Dead of NightGrateful DeadDr. Sue Balter-Reitz
Sue Balter-Reitz
Dr. Sue Balter-Reitz is a Professor of Communication at Montana State University Billings. She studies freedom of expression and visual argument. Sue is a member of the Grateful Dead Studies Association and has published and presented research on the Grateful Dead to a variety of audiences.
