Dead of Night: November and December 2023
November 17: Deadhead TV
We tune in to Deadhead TV, the brain child of Scott Wiseman and Kathy Watkins, whose dream was to produce a news program by Deadheads for Deadheads.
December 1: Bob Minkin
Friday December 1, Bob Minkin takes us through his decades of photography, including his new book, Just Phil.
December 8: Mountain Song Collective
Hang with artist Blake Lauer, founder of Mountain Song Collective,, whose beautiful apparel designs have achieved cult status.
December 15: Guest DJ Matt Queen
What happens when a scientist digs into the music of the Grateful Dead? It’s a fantastic journey.