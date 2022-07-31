© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
Wildfire

Evacuations in Elmo as wildfire burns west of Flathead Lake

Montana Public Radio | By MTPR News
Published July 31, 2022 at 10:36 AM MDT
Smoke from a wildfire near Elmo, MT as seen from Polson, MT around 7 p.m. on July 29th.
Amy Kellogg
Smoke from a wildfire near Elmo, MT as seen from Polson, MT around 7 p.m. on July 29th.

A wildfire burning on the west side of Flathead Lake led to evacuation orders and warnings in the Elmo area Friday night. The fire had grown to an estimated 7,000 acres by Saturday afternoon, according to Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire Spokesperson C.T. Camel.

On Saturday afternoon, the city of Polson Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that evacuations had been lifted for all areas aside from Black Lake and a Type 2 Incident Command Team had been ordered.

A Red Cross evacuation center has been set up at the Linderman gym in Polson.

A roughly ten mile stretch of Highway 28 west of Elmo remains closed.

The Elmo 2 fire was reported around 7 p.m. Friday, burning in extreme conditions with wind-driven runs. The fire started in grass and moved into timber as it grew. The Northern Rockies Coordination Center reports the fire was human caused.

We'll update this post with more information as it arrives.

