Evacuations in Elmo as wildfire burns west of Flathead Lake

A wildfire burning on the west side of Flathead Lake led to evacuation orders and warnings in the Elmo area Friday night. The fire had grown to an estimated 7,000 acres by Saturday afternoon, according to Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire Spokesperson C.T. Camel.

On Saturday afternoon, the city of Polson Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that evacuations had been lifted for all areas aside from Black Lake and a Type 2 Incident Command Team had been ordered.

A Red Cross evacuation center has been set up at the Linderman gym in Polson.

A roughly ten mile stretch of Highway 28 west of Elmo remains closed.

The Elmo 2 fire was reported around 7 p.m. Friday, burning in extreme conditions with wind-driven runs. The fire started in grass and moved into timber as it grew. The Northern Rockies Coordination Center reports the fire was human caused.

We'll update this post with more information as it arrives.

[6-7pm MDT 7/29] New wildfire near #Elmo showed up on satellite and created it's own pyrocumulus cloud! #mtwx #mtfire pic.twitter.com/Mbh0hJjFJz — NWS Missoula (@NWSMissoula) July 30, 2022

Absolutely terrifying new wildfire video from Lori Wilson in Dayton MT this evening.



If you live near Dayton or Elmo or anywhere in between please be ready to GO immediately if you feel threatened or if officials tell you to leave #MTwx #MTfire pic.twitter.com/arQ5DWBfco — Jed Christoph (@JedNBCMT) July 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 Montana Public Radio