The FAA wants travelers to weigh in on airplane seat sizes

The Federal Aviation Administration is asking the public for feedback on the size of airplane seats and the space around them. The agency hopes to take this feedback and set a minimum size for seats that improves comfort in the air.

And double-decker seats could be on the way. Here & Now‘s transportation analyst Seth Kaplan joins host Scott Tong to talk about chairs in the air.

