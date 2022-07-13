© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
summer_banner_0.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Contact YPR

Mailing Address:
Yellowstone Public Radio
1500 University Drive
Billings, MT 59101

Comments, Questions:
mail@ypradio.org
Office Phone: 406-657-2941
Toll Free: 800-441-2941
Fax: 406-657-2977
 

Station Staff:

Ken Siebert, General Manager
ken@ypradio.org, 406-657-2945

Kayla Desroches, Reporter
kayla@ypradio.org, 406-657-2940

Kay Erickson, All Things Considered Host/Reporter
kerickson@ypradio.org, 406-657-2971

Nadya Faulx, News Director
nadya@ypradio.org, 406-657-2972

Jamie Granzella, Business and Finance Manager
jamie@ypradio.org, 406-657-2944

Jill Hirschi, Director of Marketing and Major Gifts
jill@ypradio.org, 406-657-2974

Art Hooker, Broadcast Operations/Blues Programmer
ahooker@ypradio.org, 406-657-2970

Wesley Jessen, Technical Operations
wjessen@ypradio.org, 406-657-2988

Derek Nichols, Equipment Tech
derek@ypradio.org, 406-657-2976

Jim Nichols, Chief Engineer
jnichols@ypradio.org, 406-657-2976

Jess Sheldahl, Morning Edition Host
jess@ypradio.org, 406-657-2961

Olivia Weitz, Bozeman-based Reporter
olivia@ypradio.org

Ellis Juhlin, Statehouse Reporter
ellis@ypradio.org

 

 