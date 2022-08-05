Search Query
Staff
Kayla Desroches
Reporter
Kay Erickson
All Things Considered Host
Jamie Granzella
Business and Finance Manager
Jill Hirschi
Director of Development and Major Gifts
Art Hooker
Blues Producer, Broadcast Operations Specialist
Wesley Jessen
Technical Operations Manager
Derek Nichols
Equipment Tech
Jim Nichols
Chief Engineer/Technical Director
Ken Siebert
General Manager
Olivia Weitz
Bozeman Reporter
Nadya Faulx
News director
Ellis Juhlin
Statehouse reporter
Hosts
Anna Paige
Resounds: Arts & Culture On The High Plains Host
Art Hooker
Blues Producer, Broadcast Operations Specialist
Chuck Johnson
Capitol Connections Host
Corby Skinner
Resounds: Arts & Culture On The High Plains Host
Jess Sheldahl
Kay Erickson
All Things Considered Host
Sarah Brown
Field Days Host
Stella Fong
Flavors Under The Big Sky Host
Trent Indreland
Host of Strings and Things