Third Monday of Each Month from 6:30-7:00PM

Flavors Under the Big Sky: Celebrating the Bounty of the Region, hosted by Stella Fong is a monthly audio show interviewing all who make our region more delicious. Chefs, cooks, bakers, producers, growers, ranchers, farmers, winemakers, brew masters, distillers, and all who create bounty in the region share stories about how they make our region more flavorful.

Flavors Under the Big Sky was the recipient of the 2022 E. B. Craney Non-Commercial Radio Program of the Year, awarded annually by the Montana Broadcaster’s Association for Farm to School Park County Farm Fresh Fridays In 2021, the program Yellowstone Valley Food Hub – Feeding the Local Community from the Dirt.

Flavors: Yellowstone Valley Food Hub - Feeding the Local Community from the Dirt was a finalist in the Non-Commercial Radio Program of the Year.

Theme music is by Parker Brown. https://www.pbrownsound.com/

Fong is author to the cookbook Flavors Under the Big Sky: Recipes and Stories from Yellowstone Public Radio and Beyond, Billings Food and Historic Restaurants of Billings. She contributes regularly to The Last Best Plates for Lee Enterprises Montana Food Section and to Yellowstone Valley Woman Magazine. Her articles have appeared in Big Sky Journal, Cooking Light, The Washington Post, and Fine Cooking.

