'How to Navigate Life' helps students find their purpose outside of academic achievement

It’s back-to-school season but some teens are dreading returning to the classroom.

College-bound kids are stressed, anxious and navigating demands in their lives that were unimaginable to previous generations.

Belle Liang and Tim Klein have devoted their careers to helping students find their purpose. They join Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson to discuss their new book, “How to Navigate Life: The New Science of Finding Your Way in School, Career, and Beyond.”

“How to Navigate Life” cover. (Courtesy of Belle Liang)

