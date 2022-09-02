TV rights deals are up for women's sports

TV rights deals are booming in the U.S. and abroad as viewers tune in for women’s sports in greater numbers. Serena Williams’ day one match at the U.S. Open broke viewership records for ESPN, while the Women’s Soccer Euro Final set the highest number of viewers for any UK program this year.

Shira Springer is a lecturer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management. She’s also a journalist who writes about issues at the intersection of sports and gender, including a column for the Sports Business Journal on women’s sports. She joins Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee to look into the latest developments in the business of women’s sport.

