Big Supreme Court case started with gerrymandered map in North Carolina

The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing a big case Wednesday with important implications for elections.

The case started in 2020 in North Carolina after the Republican-controlled state legislature drew a new congressional map. The North Carolina Supreme Court subsequently threw out that map, arguing it was gerrymandered.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes looks at the back story on this case with Steve Harrison, politics and government reporter for WFAE.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.