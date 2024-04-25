Teachers can now carry concealed handguns in Tennessee

This week, Tennessee lawmakers passed a bill allowing teachers to carry concealed handguns in schools despite heavy protests at the state capitol. Among the protests were parents, survivors and teachers from the devastating school shooting at The Covenant School on March 27, 2023.

Host Scott Tong speaks to one Covenant School parent Sarah Shoop Neuman, who co-founded the Covenant Families for Brighter Tomorrows advocacy group and delivered a letter to the legislature condemning the bill.

