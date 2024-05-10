'Missing in Chicago' investigative series wins Pulitzer Prize for local reporting

The Pulitzer Prizes were announced this week, and the award for local reporting went to Sarah Conway and Trina Reynolds-Tyler for their seven-part series “Missing in Chicago.” They collaborated on a two-year investigation of the ways Chicago police have routinely violated state law and police procedure, delaying and mishandling missing person cases of Black women and girls and how racial bias and poor police data are making this problem harder to solve.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Conway, senior reporter at City Bureau, and Reynolds-Tyler, data director at Invisible Institute, about their Pulitzer Prize-winning reporting.

