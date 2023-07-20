Bozeman holds off on putting community center on November ballot

After weeks of public engagement and reviewing draft concept designs, the Bozeman City Commission on Tuesday voted against putting a proposed community center on the November Ballot.

The commission voted 4-0 to not place a $99 million facility bond and a permanent operating levy to run the community center on the ballot, citing residents' general confusion over recent property tax appraisal notices from the state.

City documents estimate the total cost to build it is $102 million with annual operating expenses estimated at $6.4 million. The Bozeman Library Foundation has donated $3 million towards the project’s construction.

Bozeman Mayor Cyndy Andrus said she is concerned about how much the community center would cost and residents' recent concerns over property tax appraisal notices from the Department of Revenue.

“I recognize that this is something that we want in our community and that we need in our community, but I’m this evening leaning towards not putting this ballot language out there because...I’m not feeling confident that it's the right time,” she said.

Mayor Andrus and others on the commission expressed interest in pursuing the project again sometime in the future. The proposed center in West Bozeman would include a branch library, along with aquatic and recreation facilities.

Commissioners said allowing for more time could also mean more philanthropic investment that may lower the project’s costs.

City documents provided to the commission say the project's bond and operating levy combined would cost the average homeowner around $465 per year. Those estimates were based on fiscal year 2023 valuations of a median home taxable value of $467,000.

With the recent increases in home valuations, the median will change, but it is not yet clear what the updated value will be.

