Josh Ritter flexes his creative muscles on 'Spectral Lines'

Josh Ritter never goes too long without making something. Since releasing his last full-length album in 2019, he kept busy painting and publishing his second novel. He's the kind of person who seems endlessly compelled to create, so it might surprise you to hear that there have been times when he worried he would lose that creative impulse. It also might surprise you to hear the music on his just released new album, Spectral Lines — a sonically adventurous album that sees him flexing his creative muscle and experimenting with field recordings and seamless transitions between songs.

The album is dedicated to Josh's mother, who passed away in March of 2021. In this session, you'll hear about the stories behind the songs. Plus, you'll hear Josh perform a few of those songs live.

