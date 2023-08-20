Photos: See the aftermath of flooding, mudslides from Tropical Storm Hilary

Updated August 21, 2023 at 5:51 PM ET

Tropical Storm Hilary drenched Southern California from the coast to the desert resort city of Palm Springs, forcing rescuers to pull several people from swollen rivers, before heading east and flooding a county about 40 miles outside of Las Vegas.

Much of Southern California and parts of Arizona and Nevada are cleaning up after being impacted by the tropical storm that brought several inches of rain that flooded roadways and winds that toppled trees and power lines across the region.

We take a look at the scene.

David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Mon., Aug. 21: An aerial image shows no traffic on Interstate 10 due to flooding and mud crossing the highway following heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary, in Rancho Mirage.

Mark J. Terrill / AP / AP Mon., Aug. 23: Dorian Padilla sits in his car as he waits for a tow after it got stuck in the mud on a street in Cathedral City, Calif.

Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Mon., Aug. 21: Residents trapped in their home peer out a window while waiting for help in Yucaipa, California.

David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Mon., Aug. 21: An aerial image shows traffic being diverted on Interstate 10 due to flooding and mud crossing the highway following heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary, in Rancho Mirage, California.

Mario Tama / Getty Images / Getty Images Mon., Aug. 21: A local resident surveys the damage where the normally dry Whitewater River flooded a golf course when Tropical Storm Hilary moved through the area o in Cathedral City, California.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images / Getty Images Mon., Aug. 21: A large eucalyptus tree branch rests on cars after falling overnight as tropical storm Hilary moved through the area on August 21, 2023 in Sun Valley, California.

David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Mon., Aug. 21: A worker from the Coachella Valley Water Department surveys the debris flow following heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary, at Thurderbird Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California.

Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag / Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag Mon., Aug. 21: Heavy equipment is moving med debris in Oak Glen, California. There were mudflows and flooding overnight in the Oak Glen community from tropical storm Hillary.

Mario Tama / Getty Images / Getty Images Sun., Aug. 20: A car is partially submerged in floodwaters as Tropical Storm Hilary moves through the area in Cathedral City, California.

Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sun., Aug. 20: Tents and belongings of unhoused people are seen near the rushing water of the Los Angeles River, near Griffith Park.

Mark J. Terrill / AP / AP Sun., Aug. 20: Vehicles cross over a flood control basin that has almost reached the street, in Palm Desert, Calif.

Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sun., Aug. 20: Interstate 10 is shut down in both directions due to flooding on the roadway as tropical storm Hilary makes landfall in Cathedral City, California.

David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sun., Aug. 20: A person pushes a cart on a flooded street as Tropical Storm Hilary heads north near Palm Springs, California.

David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sun., Aug. 20: A road is washed out as Tropical Storm Hilary heads north into Palm Springs, California.

David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sun., Aug. 20: Motorists leave their vehicle stuck on a flooded road during heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary in Palm Springs, California.

Ryan Sun / AP / AP Sun., Aug. 20: A worker drags caution tape to block off Pico Boulevard after a tree fell in Los Angeles.

Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sun., Aug. 20: A vehicle drives through a flooded intersection as tropical storm Hilary makes landfall in Palm Springs, California.

Mark J. Terrill / AP / AP Sun., Aug. 20: A motorist removes belongings from his vehicle after becoming stuck in a flooded street in Palm Desert, Calif.

Alejandro Cossío / AP / AP Sun., Aug. 20: A man crosses a street after the landfall of Tropical Storm Hilary in Rosarito, Mexico.