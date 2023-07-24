Deck collapse at country club injuries at least 30

More than 30 people are recovering after being injured when a deck collapsed during a popular golf tournament at a Billings country club.

The second-story patio floor of Billings’ Briarwood Country Club broke Saturday evening, causing head wounds, broken ribs and other injuries as patrons landed atop one another.

One patron said the deck looked to be about 12 to 13 feet high.

The Billings Police Department said there were no fatalities as of Sunday morning.

Some injured patrons remain in local hospitals.

The cause of the collapse has yet to be determined.

An unknown number of people walked away from the scene without requesting medical attention, so at this time it is unclear how many people were on the deck when it collapsed.

About 250 people were registered for the tournament.