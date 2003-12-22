'No Place Like Home' Series: 'Over the Rainbow'

"Somewhere over the rainbow skies are blue/And the dreams that you dare to dream/Really do come true..."

NPR's Susan Stamberg continues her series on the meaning of "home" with the story of "Over the Rainbow," from the 1939 film classic The Wizard of Oz. The song that became Judy Garland's signature tune tells of longing to escape home for a more exciting place. Of course, as anyone who's watched the movie knows, Garland's Dorothy realizes there's no place like home.

