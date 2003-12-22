© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
summer_banner_0.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'No Place Like Home' Series: 'Over the Rainbow'

By Susan Stamberg
Published December 22, 2003 at 10:00 PM MST

"Somewhere over the rainbow skies are blue/And the dreams that you dare to dream/Really do come true..."

NPR's Susan Stamberg continues her series on the meaning of "home" with the story of "Over the Rainbow," from the 1939 film classic The Wizard of Oz. The song that became Judy Garland's signature tune tells of longing to escape home for a more exciting place. Of course, as anyone who's watched the movie knows, Garland's Dorothy realizes there's no place like home.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Susan Stamberg
Nationally renowned broadcast journalist Susan Stamberg is a special correspondent for NPR.
See stories by Susan Stamberg