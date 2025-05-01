Privacy Policy

Yellowstone Public Radio strives to protect any information you may provide to us via this website. We respect your right to privacy and have systems in place to ensure it is maintained.

We do not collect personal information from you other than what you supply to us on a voluntary basis. You will be asked to submit information during online pledging and shopping, and occasionally for special events or contests.

Pledges or orders placed online are made through a secure server that encrypts any financial information you submit to us. This means that in the unlikely event that your information is intercepted, it would be unreadable. All the information you provide to our organization is used only for the transaction it was intended.

Yellowstone Public Radio does not share or sell its membership list to any third party. We will use your information to contact you should a question arise, and we will send membership reminders and special mailings when appropriate. If you do not wish to receive additional mailings, please contact us at membership@ypradio.org.

Terms & Conditions for SMS/MMS Communications

By providing your mobile information you agree to receive text messages and opt-in to the service. You will receive informational text messages from Yellowstone Public Radio.

To opt out of future messages, text STOP at any time. After you send the SMS/MMS message STOP, you will receive a confirmation SMS/MMS message that you have been unsubscribed and will no longer receive SMS/MMS messages from us.

If you are experiencing issues with the messaging program, call 406-657-2974 or email membership@ypradio.org for support.

Carriers are not liable for delayed or undelivered messages.

As always, message and data rates may apply for any messages you receive or send. The number of messages you receive may vary in frequency. If you have any questions about your text plan or data plan, contact your wireless provider.

For all questions about the services provided, you can call 406-657-2974 or email membership@ypradio.org.

Privacy Policy for SMS/MMS Communications

No mobile information will be shared with third parties/affiliates for marketing or promotional purposes. This excludes text messaging originator opt-in data and consent, which will not be shared with any third parties. Text STOP to unsubscribe at any time.