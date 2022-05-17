© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
spring_banner.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Bay Area teen stepped in for Pearl Jam's drummer after he got COVID-19

Published May 17, 2022 at 4:47 AM MDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. A Bay Area teen stepped in for Pearl Jam's drummer after he caught COVID.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

EDDIE VEDDER: Everybody, this is Kai. Kai, this is everybody.

MARTINEZ: It had to be on Kai Neukerman's wish list to play with Pearl Jam. Frontman Eddie Vedder made him the man of the hour after seeing a clip from his band, The Alive. Kai left the Oakland Arena saying it felt surreal but also with a little bit of immortality. If it had been me, I swear I would have forgotten to just breathe. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.