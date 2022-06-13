Airbnb is offering overnight stays in Scooby-Doo's Mystery Machine

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Zoinks! Check this out. For the 20th anniversary of the live-action "Scooby-Doo" movie, you and a guest can book the gang's psychedelic van, The Mystery Machine. Airbnb will park it on the Southern California coast and rent it out for three one-night stays. The tricked-out van comes with a bed, a wood-paneled interior and a lava lamp, of course. There's also a retro TV to rewatch the movie and, in honor of Shaggy and Scoob, all-you-can-eat snacks. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.