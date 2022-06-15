Why the idea of U.S. energy independence doesn't pan out

For many decades, politicians have been touting U.S. energy independence — the idea that if the United States could produce the oil it uses, instead of importing it, the country would be insulated from supply issues and geo-political turmoil that cause the price of oil to go up.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with the founding director of the Center on Global Energy Policy Jason Bordoff.

Find our first story in this series on falsehoods here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.