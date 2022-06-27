Russia increases shelling across Ukraine

Dozens of Russian missiles struck targets across Ukraine with the capital Kyiv and the city Lviv enduring their heaviest barrages in months.

The escalation by Russian forces ended weeks of relative quiet across the Western half of Ukraine and came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed for more arms from Western nations.

With G-7 and NATO summits both taking place this week, the attacks this weekend ensured that the war in Ukraine would be front and center in the discussion at both gatherings.

NPR’s Greg Myre joins us.

