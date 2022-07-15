Flooding impacts southwestern Virginia County

In southwestern Virginia, an official in Buchanan County said yesterday that everyone is now accounted for and no fatalities were reported after a storm on Tuesday brought severe flooding that swept away homes and damaged roads.

This part of the state is in the Appalachian Mountains and borders Kentucky and West Virginia. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Ashley Lester, a deli manager at Sunny’s Quick Stop in Raven, Virginia.

