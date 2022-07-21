© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
Sharks aren't out to get you, even though 'Jaws' music makes it seem that way

Published July 21, 2022 at 11:20 AM MDT
A black-tip sharks is seen swimming during near Durban, South Africa (Photo by Michele Spatari/ AFP via Getty Images)
Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with marine conservation scientist David Shiffman about his new book “Why Sharks Matter: A Deep Dive with the World’s Most Misunderstood Predator.”

O’Dowd also speaks with film music historian Jon Burlingame about why the score to the 1975 film “Jaws” is so effective at scaring us.

