California communities in Sierra Nevada and San Bernardino Mountains try to recover from snow

Communities in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles are reeling after back-to-back snowstorms. California’s National Guard members and firefighters will be working to free people who are still snowed in.

In the Sierra Nevada, snow is in the forecast Monday after some places got more than two feet over the weekend on top of a lot of snow already on the ground.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Ramon Duran, public information officer for the California Highway Patrol.

