'Love to Love You, Donna Summer' tells the story of the music icon's career and tumultuous life

Between 1976 and 1982, Donna Summer had more top-10 hits than any other recording artist — she became one of the best-selling artists of all time. The Boston-born singer-songwriter became the Queen of Disco, beloved to her fans, an icon in the gay dance clubs filled to capacity to hear her music.

Now, the new documentary “Love to Love You: Donna Summer” tells the singer’s whole story, including her early family experiences, violent relationships, sexual assault at the hands of a pastor, her turn to spirituality and eventually, her marriage and motherhood.

Host Robin Young talks about the new movie with Summer’s daughter, Brooklyn Sudano, who made the movie, which premiered at the Somerville Film Festival in Massachusetts where the two met up.

Donna Summer. (Courtesy of HBO)

Donna Summer and her daughter Mimi. (Courtesy of HBO)

Donna Summer. (Courtesy of HBO)

