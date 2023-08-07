© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Who was writer Wallace Stegner?

Published August 7, 2023 at 7:20 AM MDT
Author Wallace Stegner is shown with his dog, Suzie, at his home in Los Altos Hills, Calif., May 2, 1972. Stegner just won the 1972 Pulitzer for fiction. (Robert W. Klein/AP)
Author Wallace Stegner is shown with his dog, Suzie, at his home in Los Altos Hills, Calif., May 2, 1972. Stegner just won the 1972 Pulitzer for fiction. (Robert W. Klein/AP)

Depending on who you ask, Wallace Stegner was either the greatest writer in the American West or someone they have never heard of. Stegner was a Pulitzer Prize winner; he won the fiction award for his novel “Angle of Repose.”

Melody Graulich is an emeritus professor of English and America Studies at Utah State University and has studied the life of Stegner and his works closely. She joins host Robin Young to talk about the author, his influence and why he is still unknown to so many.

The book is available in bookstores such as King’s English Bookshop in Salt Lake City. 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.