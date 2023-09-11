© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
'Whole Mama Yoga' book encourages moms to lean on the practice throughout parenting

Published September 11, 2023 at 6:40 AM MDT
"Whole Mama Yoga" encourages mothers to lean on the practice throughout every stage of motherhood. (Courtesy of Alexandra DeSiato)
The duality of emotions that comes with every stage of motherhood can be tough. Sometimes, it helps to simply breathe in and out. A new book by two yoga teachers in North Carolina encourages new mamas to embrace the tools of yoga for wellbeing.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Alexandra DeSiato and Lauren Sacks authors of “Whole Mama Yoga: Meditation, Mantra and Movement for Pregnancy and Beyond.”

Playlists for practicing yoga

  • Click here for Alexandra DeSiato’s prenatal/postpartum yoga playlist
  • Click here for Lauren Sacks’ motherhood yoga playlist

Book excerpt: ‘Whole Mama Yoga: Meditation, Mantra and Movement for Pregnancy and Beyond’

By Alexandra DeSiato and Lauren Sacks

Excerpted from Alexandra DeSiato and Lauren Sacks’s new book, “Whole Mama Yoga: Meditation, Mantra, and Movement for Pregnancy and Beyond.” Reprinted with permission from Health Communications, Inc.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.