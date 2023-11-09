Organizers in Ohio work to engage ‘rightfully cynical’ Black voters

After an abortion rights election win in Ohio, progressive community organizers are reflecting on the role of Black voters. Activists there have been on the ground working to engage and register Black voters from different walks of life, and are now reflecting on the importance of these efforts ahead of the 2024 elections.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Prentiss Haney, co-executive director of the nonprofit Ohio Organizing Collaborative and his colleague Pastor Lesley Jones, who leads conversations with local clergy on social justice issues.

