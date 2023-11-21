Qatar's careful balancing act in Israel-Hamas war

Qatar is mediating hostage negotiations between Israel and Hamas. The country is also a U.S. ally with a major U.S. base there. Qatar is also home to a Hamas office and a number of Hamas leaders.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Gregory Gause about Qatar’s balancing act. He’s a professor of international affairs at the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University.

