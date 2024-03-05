ZooMontana celebrates wolverine birth

ZooMontana in Billings announced March 5th, the birth of one female wolverine on February 6th, the third wolverine kit to be born at the facility.

Lead caregiver Melissa Roman said in a press release that it is extremely rare to have kits two years in a row.

Wolverine kits are born completely white, blind and weigh less than one pound. They will wean within 10 weeks, developing rapidly and reaching adult size by the end of the year.

Wolverines are found in remote boreal forests throughout the Northern Hemisphere. U.S. populations have struggled due to climate change and habitat loss, with current estimates putting the U.S. population at about 300 animals.

ZooMontana Director Jeff Ewelt says the kit will not be available for public viewing until mom is comfortable letting her venture beyond the den.