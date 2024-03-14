How the U.S. election could impact countries in conflict around the world

A group that keeps track of global conflict is expecting more violence this year as elections get underway. The Armed Conflict Location And Event Data Project says some of the top areas of concern are the Palestinian territories, Ukraine, Mexico, Myanmar and even the United States.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes has more with ACLED President Clionadh Raleigh.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.