Montana political figures react to shooting at Trump rally

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Corin Cates-Carney
Published July 16, 2024 at 3:42 PM MDT
Screen shot of Secret Service on stage after a shooting at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024.
Montana Public Radio
Screen shot of Secret Service on stage after a shooting at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024.

Montana political figures released statements Saturday after a shooting at former President Donald Trump's rally in Butler, PA., on Saturday.

According to the Secret Service, one rally attendee is dead and the suspected shooter is dead. Trump said on Truth Socialthat he was "shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear."

Republican Sen. Steve Daines posted:

Democratic Sen. Jon Tester posted:

Republican candidate for Senate Tim Sheehy wrote:

In a separate post, Sheehy also wrote on Facebook, "President Trump is STRONG. He's an American Warrior fighting to Save America. God bless President Trump!"

Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale (MT-2) posted:

Rosendale also shared an X post from Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz that said "FIGHT!"

Rosendale's next post on X said "There is no place in a civil society for violence in politics. This is a very sad day for our country."

Republican candidate for Montana's second congressional seat Troy Downing posted:

Democratic candidate for Montana's second congressional district John Driscoll provided this statement

"I’m impressed by the speed and quality of Secret Service response, given that so many are being deployed to protect threatened officials and personalities. I’m glad former President Trump is still alive to make his best effort to counter our American Revolution. No assassin‘s actions should replace the votes of well informed thoughtful citizens," Driscoll said.

Republican Rep. Ryan Zinke (MT-1) posted:

Zinke also shared a message from U.S. House Majority Leader and Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise that said "For weeks Democrat leaders have been fueling ludicrous hysteria that Donald Trump winning re-election would be the end of democracy in America. Clearly we've seen far left lunatics act on violent rhetoric in the past. This incendiary rhetoric must stop."

Democratic candidate for Montana's first congressional district Monica Tranel posted:

Republican Governor Greg Gianforte posted:

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ryan Busse posted:
Corin Cates-Carney
Corin Cates-Carney is the Flathead Valley reporter for MTPR.
