REACTION FROM ISRAEL

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

We will spend a lot of time in days to come asking questions that begin, what does the election mean for - issue after issue after issue after person after place? And right now we ask what the election means for Israel. NPR's Kat Lonsdorf has been following the election from Tel Aviv. Welcome.

KAT LONSDORF, BYLINE: Hi.

INSKEEP: So what reactions are you seeing where you are?

LONSDORF: Well, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu put out a statement congratulating Trump, calling his win, quote, "history's greatest comeback." He went on to say that Trump's return to the White House is a, quote, "powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America." And that's how many members of Israel's government are reacting today, especially the most far-right members of Netanyahu's party. You know, more broadly, a recent survey of Israelis found that two-thirds preferred Trump over Harris. Many Israelis we've talked to think that Trump will be loyal to Israel and its interests.

INSKEEP: Of course, we will remember that Trump did a variety of things - for example, moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem...

LONSDORF: Yeah.

INSKEEP: ...When he was president last time.

LONSDORF: Yep.

INSKEEP: Now, what is the reaction from Palestinians?

LONSDORF: Well, there hasn't been much official comment from Palestinian leaders yet. Basem Naim, a senior Hamas official, put out a statement this morning calling for an end to the war in Gaza and an end to, quote, "blind U.S. support" for Israel. You know, many Palestinians we've spoken to have said that they didn't think either candidate was going to make their lives better. But many we've talked to are worried that a Trump presidency could embolden Netanyahu and his government. Here's Muman Abukafi Abuatan (ph). He's a resident of Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank this morning.

MUMAN ABUKAFI ABUATAN: (Non-English language spoken).

LONSDORF: "Trump's victory is catastrophic for the Palestinian people," he says, "especially for the people of Gaza." He also talked about his fears that Trump will allow Netanyahu and his government to annex the West Bank, which would allow Israel to permanently control land that Palestinians want for their future state.

INSKEEP: OK. We will find out what the new administration has for its policy toward Israel and toward Palestinians. But I want to ask about a rather large piece of news. This would have been the lead story in the world had it not happened on the American...

LONSDORF: Absolutely.

INSKEEP: ...Election Day, I think.

LONSDORF: Yeah.

INSKEEP: Yesterday, Prime Minister Netanyahu announced he was firing his defense minister, Yoav Gallant. Why was that important? And what are the implications?

LONSDORF: Yeah, so this is something we were kind of expecting. It's been bubbling around here, but it was a surprise for Netanyahu to do it last night. You know, Gallant has been the defense minister for this current war in Gaza this entire time. So this is a really big shake up. Gallant and Netanyahu have been increasingly at odds, especially on how to proceed with the war in Gaza.

This isn't the first time that Netanyahu has dismissed Gallant. He did it previously in early 2023 before the Hamas-led attack on Israel that sparked this current war in Gaza. And when he did it that time, it led to widespread protests across Israel, and Gallant was reinstated. You know, and last night after the announcement, there were protests again all throughout, you know, Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and beyond, and they're expected to continue this week. This was huge here in Israel. You know, this move gives Netanyahu more freedom to do what he wants in Gaza, you know, especially with a Trump presidency on the horizon.

INSKEEP: Granting that it's hard to forecast, what does a Trump presidency mean for the war that Israel is fighting against Hamas?

LONSDORF: Well, Trump has said that he wants a cease-fire in Gaza, but analysts in Israel believe Trump will help Netanyahu end that war on terms that are favorable to Israel. Many think that's one of the reasons that Netanyahu has been noncommittal on a cease-fire in Gaza up until now. He's been waiting for this very thing to happen - for Trump to win the election and allow him more freedom.

INSKEEP: Kat, thanks so much for the update - really appreciate it.

LONSDORF: Thanks so much, Steve.

INSKEEP: NPR's Kat Lonsdorf is in Tel Aviv.

(SOUNDBITE OF TINGVALL TRIO'S "HUMMING BIRD") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.