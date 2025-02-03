A breakdown of the latest action we’re watching in the Statehouse, produced by Montana Public Radio, Yellowstone Public Radio and Montana Free Press. Find new episodes every Monday when the 2025 legislative session kicks off in January.
The Session | 2025 | Week 4 | An Everything Bagel of Chaos
The 69th legislature is starting Week Five. Lawmakers have begun an ethics investigation into a sitting senator. Legislation concerning transgender health care and bathroom use is moving through the process.