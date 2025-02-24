A breakdown of the latest action we’re watching in the Statehouse, produced by Montana Public Radio, Yellowstone Public Radio and Montana Free Press. Find new episodes every Monday when the 2025 legislative session kicks off in January.
The Session | 2025 | Week 8 | Hot Buttered Shenanigans
The 69th Legislature is starting week eight of the session. Factions in the state Senate are cleaving further apart and impacting the chamber's work. Debates over education policy are heating up. This is The Session, a look at the policy and politics inside the Montana State House.
MTPR's Shaylee Ragar is joined by Tom Lutey of the Montana Free Press and MTPR's Austin Amestoy.