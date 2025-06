/ Bennet Mbata holds books of renowned Kenyan writer Ngugi wa Thiong'o, who died Wednesday in the U.S., at Nuria bookshop in Nairobi, Kenya, Thursday, May 29, 2025. (Brian Inganga/AP)

Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o, the Kenyan writer who was considered to be one of the founders of African literature, died last week at the age of 87.

Dennis Mugaa, a Kenyan writer and editor, joins us to discuss Ngugi’s life and legacy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR