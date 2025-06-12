Brian Wilson, visionary force behind the Beach Boys, dies at 82

/ Musician Brian Wilson poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 2, 2015. (Casey Curry/Invision/AP)

Brian Wilson, the primary songwriter and producer for the Beach Boys, influenced generations of musicians with his innovative approach to studio production, complex vocal harmonizations and genre-bending compositions, fusing elements of jazz and classical music with pop and rock in ways that were unprecedented at the time.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young reflects on Brian Wilson’s music, life and career.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR